Utah man allegedly attempts to rob bank with note saying 'I have a bomb'

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police say they have arrested a 36-year-old man after he allegedly attempted to rob a bank by passing a note. Christopher Thomas Kirby was arrested Wednesday and faces aggravated robbery charges.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, West Valley City police responded to a call about a robbery at 1st Utah Bank, 3123 South Redwood Road. Officers arrived and took Kirby into custody without incident.

Detectives say Kirby walked into the bank and passed a note to the teller reading, "This is a robbery. I have a bomb on me that will explode. I need 20,000 in a bag." The note was written on a sticky note.

Following his arrest by police, Kirby explained to officers that he was robbing the bank to get food and clothes. According to Kirby, he stole the pen and sticky note used in the robbery from a Dollar General store next to the bank.

Christopher Thomas Kirby is being held without bail.