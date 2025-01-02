Utah man arrested after allegedly shooting into home several times and causing crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police say they have arrested a Utah man after he allegedly drove by a home several times shooting into it. This happened on New Year's Eve at around 11:09 p.m.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, police were called to the home shortly before midnight for the reported shooting. There officers spoke to 10 victims who were in the home at the time, six being adults and 4 juveniles.

Witnesses told police that during a family New Year's Eve party, a black Tesla drove by at a high rate of speed and shot into the home. The vehicle would pass the home 3 times firing the gun each time.

Victims were able to tell officers that they observed a known family acquaintance, who had been harassing the family for some time before the shooting, was seen approaching the home from the vehicle between shots.

West Valley Police recovered 7 shell casings from the street in front of the home and noted 5 holes in the home and three in vehicles in front of the home that appeared to be the result of gunfire. Officers also watched security camera footage from the home showing a black sedan speeding in front of the home.

During the investigation, a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash. When the driver was apprehended officers matched his ID with the name given by victims. A shell casing was also found inside the vehicle.

Officers also noted that the driver appeared to be impaired with red and watery eyes and noticeably dilated pupils that were slow to react to light. His speech and movements were also slow and an officer could smell the odor of alcohol on his breath.

The suspect, 27-year-old Anthony Junior Almaguer, was taken to a hospital to be evaluated following the crash. Officers would obtain a warrant for a blood draw to test for impairment, however Almaguer would escalate the situation to the result of no blood draw being done.

Almaguer now faces 10 counts of aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, felony discharge of a firearm, driving under the influence, and refusing a chemical test.