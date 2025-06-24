Utah man facing DUI charges after his truck ended up in a canal

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man is facing charges including driving under the influence following police saying he attempted to pass another vehicle on the shoulder of a highway and ended up in the canal. Zachary Robert Allen, 34, was arrested on Sunday.

According to court documents, troopers with Utah Highway Patrol were called to the area of 8200 West SR-201 for a reported crash on Sunday at around 9:18 p.m. When troopers arrived, they found a white Toyota pickup in the canal with the driver, Allen, out of the vehicle.

When troopers spoke to another driver involved in the incident, the driver of a Ford Bronco, the driver advised investigators that the Toyota had been driving recklessly at a high rate of speed, cutting off other drivers, and following too closely.

According to the Bronco's driver, at one point, the Toyota attempted to pass them on a left side lane that quickly merged. During the merge, the Toyota reportedly ran out of room, hit the dirt area on the side of the highway, and cut in front of the Bronco, striking it. Witnesses stated that the Toyota would then go through a break in the guardrail and down the canal.

Troopers were also shown dash cam video of the incident from another vehicle. FOX 13 News has reached out to officials for a copy of the video.

Investigators then spoke with Allen, who advised them that he had been drinking earlier in the day, and troopers say he still had the odor of alcohol on his breath. Allen refused to do field sobriety tests, but when his breath was tested, it came back with a blood alcohol content of 0.041.

Zachary Robert Allen faces charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence.