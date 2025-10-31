Utah nonprofit picks up excess food for families facing food insecurity to help waste less food

SALT LAKE CITY — Connecting those who have excess and unused food with those who are in dire need. That’s the mission of a Utah nonprofit called Waste Less Solutions.

It seems almost too simple and logical; a group dedicated to the education, prevention, and diversion of edible food waste.

Those with Waste Less Solutions say roughly 600,000 TONS of food goes into the trash every year in Utah.

While roughly 400,000 Utahns deal with some level of food insecurity.

The backbone of Waste Less Solutions are volunteers like Christine Briscoe.

For a few hours each week, Christine goes to places like Baby’s Bagels and Vosen’s Bakery in Salt Lake City to pick up excess baked goods.

“So the bagels and the bread that I will be picking up is going to the Crossroads Urban Center.”

And they use it all.

“So good and so fresh, people really love it!”

Bill Tibbitts helps run Crossroads Urban Center.

He said food insecurity, especially in Salt Lake City, is greater than ever.

“Monday and Tuesday were two of our three busiest days that we’ve had since we opened Crossroads in 1966… we are serving so many people this week. And so donations like these really help!”

And unsheltered individuals aren’t the only ones dealing with food insecurity.

Tibbitts said there are many folks out there working minimum wage or low paying jobs who don’t have the luxury of a rainy day or emergency fund.

“And so, when they get into crisis, they figure out what bills are most important, pay those and then when they don’t have money for food, they come to us.”

Folks like Georgia Ray.

She said food pantries like Crossroads Urban Center are a lifeline for her and her family.

“Because I have to go to more than one a week, like one a week at least, probably two to just survive. Because I don’t get no food stamps.”

Laila Hakkarinen is the community engagement manager for Waste Less Solutions.

“So we’re wasting food, but we’re also watching all these people go without.”

Hakkarinen has a college degree in environmental sustainability.

Her passion is connecting those who have excess food with those who may not know where their next meal is coming from.

“Just this year, we rescued about 300,000 pounds of food.”

From establishments like Baby’s Bagels.

“It was important for us to not scrap leftover bagels.”

Koby Elias is the owner of the 2-year-old bagel bakery.

“Waste Less stepped in and was able to show up with deliveries and make it super seamless.”

Rico Brand Foods is another contributor.

“They collect, source it out, make meals with it.”

Jorge Fiero is an immigrant who started his own food business decades ago.

He used to donate surplus items like tamales and burritos to local pantries on his own.

But when he learned about Waste Less solutions, he immediately signed up.

“So, in Mexico we don’t waste anything. On the contrary, we protect people, we share.”

The key now, according to those with Waste Less Solutions, is getting more people involved.

Because the need is as great as ever and may be increasing.

In particular, thousands of Utahns will possibly lose their SNAP benefits in November.

Laila Hakkarinen hopes more establishments will sign up to donate excess food and more volunteers will help distribute.

“We just wanna make sure that food doesn’t go to the landfill!”

So if you’d like to get involved, either as a business or a volunteer, you can visit their website here.