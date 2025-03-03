Utah nonprofit works to save the world, one woman at a time

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Wonder Woman uses a gold lasso to save the world. Jojo Hong on the other hand uses shiny silver scissors.

After over a decade of styling hair, Hong soon realized clients returned for more than just a new hairdo.

Client Sarah Barnes has seen Hong since she was 16 years old. She has sat on Hong’s salon chair through a new marriage, her grandma facing cancer, and the birth of her daughter.

“She’s seen me through all the different phases,” Barnes, 31, said inside JoJo & Co. Salon in Magnu. “She was there the whole time.”

This is one of the reasons why Hong started Ladies in Bloom, a nonprofit whose focus is self-love, education, feminine health care, and domestic violence awareness. The organization provides support, education, and other resources to help empower young women.

The Stansbury Park resident said domestic violence happened often in her household growing up.

“Being little and being young — you didn’t know who to reach out to for help. As I got older, I’d reach out and find help through older women that knew what I was going through,” Hong said. “I don’t know where I would be today without their guidance.”

The organization is hosting a pickleball fundraiser Saturday, March 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find more information here.

Now, Hong is saving the world — one woman at a time.

“I feel when we build a strong young lady, we build a stronger woman and a stronger community,” Hong said.