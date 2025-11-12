Utah nursing student launches "Aid for All" project for those in need

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A Brigham City nursing student says she is on a mission to ensure no one in her community goes without access to basic first aid.

Courtnee Holdaway, a Box Elder County nursing student, recently launched her "Aid for All" campaign to get first aid kits for those in need.

Holdaway says that in a time when many people are having a hard time affording the necessities, she wanted to make sure they were prepared for a medical emergency. "My goal this year is 500 first aid kits, and I'm donating between two food banks, so that'd be 250 each," Holdaway explained.

However, she says she needs help from the community to make the kits. She is collecting donations of supplies and funds to be able to assemble and distribute the kits.

“I wanted to create something that could make a real difference right here at home,” said Courtnee. “So many people rely on our food banks to get by, and if they can’t afford food, they likely can’t afford first aid items either. These kits can truly help in everyday emergencies.”

Courtnee is seeking community support through Venmo or an Amazon wish list, where donors can contribute directly to the project.

Here is where you can go to support:

