Utah Symphony prepares for yearly Messiah Sing-In tradition at Abravanel Hall

SALT LAKE CITY — Inside the Utah Opera Production Studios, soloist Sarah Scofield is carefully studying sheet music and hitting high and low notes.

And it’s all for the Utah Symphony’s beloved tradition, the Messiah Sing-In, where thousands of attendees bring their scores to Abravanel Hall and sing along with an orchestra and choir.

Scofield is a mezzo soprano and is one of four soloists who will sing in the oratorio for the first time this year.

“I’ve sung it as a chorus member so to finally be the person to sing these solos that I’ve loved for a very long time and to be a part of something that’s so much bigger — it’s just so wonderful and so special,” Scofield said.

The Messiah Sing-In began in 1978 at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Salt Lake City. Back then, it was simply a concert, according to Carol Anderson, Utah Symphony’s principal coach.

The performance comes together quickly every year. Anderson, who has trained soloists for the Messiah Sing-In for 22 years, knows the process all too well.

“The singers have one rehearsal with the orchestra and then the next thing they do is perform it in front of the audience. They have to be professional, pick up the cues from the conductor quickly, and make changes very fast,” Anderson explained.

Messiah, composed by Handel in 1741, is inspired by the Old and New Testaments. The oratorio tells the story of the life of Christ in three parts, according to the Utah Symphony.

Austin McWilliams, a new chorus director for the symphony, has sung in the audience. But now he’s on stage conducting.

“Imagine thousands of people gathered in the same hall singing the same music at the same time. Apparently, it’s a very spectacular experience,” McWilliams said. “I’m looking forward to my first one.”

The Messiah Sing-In runs through Nov. 30 to Dec 1.

“What’s better than a room full of people singing together?” Scofield said.