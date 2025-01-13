Utah team in the running for Doritos Super Bowl ad

SALT LAKE CITY — A local Utah filmmaker is in the running for a big prize in a Super Bowl ad battle. Daylen Pollard entered the "Crash the Super Bowl" competition put on by Doritos for a chance to win one million dollars and a trip to the big game in New Orleans.

The original competition ran from 2006 to 2016 when the company decided to take a break from the concept. But late last year, the company decided the format needed to return.

"When Doritos originally launched this campaign nearly 20 years ago, it was the first of its kind, giving fans previously unheard-of creative control and ownership of our brand – and on the biggest advertising stage of the year," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America.

Out of tens of thousands of entries, Pollard and his Noah's Ark-inspired idea has been picked by a Doritos board of judges, making it to the Top 25.

On Tuesday, the final 3 ads will be announced and then the public will be able to vote for their favorite of the trio.

Daylen Pollard recently stopped by the FOX 13 News Studio and spoke with Good Day Utah's Kelly Chapman about the opportunity and gave us a sneak peek of his ad.

CLICK HERE to vote for your favorite ad.

Watch: Utah filmmakers' submission for Doritos Super Bowl ad