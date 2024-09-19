Utah teen working to give back to Shriners Children's through 'Walk for Love'

SALT LAKE CITY — A Cache county teen is overcoming challenges thanks to the help of Shriners Children’s.

Phippin Tingey lives with Aicardi-Goutieres syndrome (AGS), a rare genetic disorder that impacts his brain and spinal cord and limits his mobility.

Phippin has a passion for acting and several years ago he made his stage debut in a production of “A Christmas Carol.” “I did not want to go to the audition,” he said. “I actually cried because I was so scared.”

Sometimes the best results are found after overcoming our fears. Earning that role in the play allowed Phippin to discover his passion for theatre. “If I didn’t try out for that, I would actually have never been in theater,” Phippin said.

The care he has received at Shriners Children’s, has allowed him to enjoy these experiences. He’s had several surgeries at the hospital and has been fitted for braces and wheelchairs which give him mobility. “It feels like I am free from just sitting every day in my chair,” Phippin said.

His parents are grateful for the service provided at Shriners. “To have dreams for your kid and see them come alive when doing the things they love, that’s priceless,” said Brett Tingey, Phippin’s father.

Like most teens, Phippin has big dreams. He hopes to be an actor or a surgeon someday – and he won’t stop reaching for the stars.

Phippin will be taking part in theShriners Children’s Walk for Love on Saturday, Sept. 21 – a fundraiser to help other children like him find hope and reach their dreams.