Utah woman allegedly tries to get out of traffic stop by calling 911

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol says they arrested a 36-year-old Utah woman after she allegedly tried to get out of a traffic stop by calling 9-1-1 and reporting a shooting.

Troopers say in court documents obtained by FOX 13 News that on Tuesday they pulled over a vehicle that was heading north on Interstate 15 for reportedly going 87 miles an hour in a 70 mph zone. This happened at the rest area in Kaysville.

While troopers were running a records check, 9-1-1 operators received a call from a woman stating that shots had been fired at a vehicle and they could see a person in the car not moving.

The dispatcher reported the call continuing to disconnect and traced it to show that the reporting party wasn't moving and was in front of the Kaysville rest area.

When the trooper returned to the vehicle he noticed the passenger of the car quickly placing a phone in between her legs. When the trooper asked dispatchers who the phone that kept calling belonged to, it was confirmed to have been the driver, Michael Richard Barney.

Barney would be asked what the last 4 digits of his phone number were and it was confirmed that the reporting phone and his were the same number.

The passenger of the vehicle, Jessica Ray Druschal, was then questioned by Utah Highway Patrol and she told troopers that her boyfriend, Barney, had told her to call 9-1-1. Barney denied this to troopers.

Druschal is now facing a charge of Emergency Reporting Abuse.