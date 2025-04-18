Deserae Turner, who survived a gunshot to head 8 years ago, dies

AMALGA, Utah — Deserae Turner, a 22-year-old who survived being shot in the head by a classmate when she was just 14, has died. Deserae's family announced her passing on the Praying for Deserae Turner Facebook page.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Deserae Turner-Buck, who tragically lost her life on the evening of April 17, 2025," the family wrote in a post.

In an interview earlier this month, Turner said she was diagnosed with stomach cancer last year. But recently, doctors discovered a lung infection that Turner said was the last straw in her journey, which has had many ups and downs since 2017.

Watch: Deserae Turner's final interview

Deserae Turner full interview

"I can barely breathe," Turner said. "I am choosing not to fight this infection... I am wanting to let my body go."

Deserae's family shared the heartbreak they feel following her death, saying, "Des was deeply loved by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her vibrant spirit, kind heart, and strength touched countless lives. Words cannot begin to express the pain and heartbreak we are feeling."

There was also a GoFundMe to help the family with costs here. In total, the fundraiser gathered $53,161.