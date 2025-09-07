Utahns join in to bet their luck for largest ever $1.3 billion Powerball

MALAD, Idaho — A quick glance at an On the Run Gas Station in Malad, Idaho just off the interstate, and you might not guess just how busy it is inside.

“Oh my gosh. It’s so busy. We had to wait in line. Usually when I get here I just pay and go,” said Juan Avila, Purchasing Lottery Tickets.

Saturday, the line to check out may have seemed never ending. “As you can see we’re super busy trying to get everybody what they want,” said Rachel Green, who works at On The Run.

Juan Avila said it might just be worth the wait, he’s from Ogden, and made the drive up a few times: all for the same reason. "What brings me here?! To win the lottery,” said Avila.

The gas station is known for its lottery ticket sales.

“So, we actually sell more tickets than any other place in Idaho. This store sells the most tickets out of any other place in the state and it’s because our friends from Utah come up and help us keep that title,” said Rachel Green, Works At On The Run.

Utah doesn’t sell lottery tickets, but that doesn’t stop people from betting their luck. “My brother was like play the mega million what if you don’t hit the power ball, then you have the other one,” said Avila.

Avila shared that if he wins, he'll keep life simple and still encourage others to play big.

"Yeah! But a ticket, you never know. That could be you, it could be me. It could be anybody,” said Avila.