Utah State students feel safe ahead of Turning Point USA campus event

LOGAN, Utah — All was quiet at Utah State University in Logan on Monday, but security preparations were clearly visible as the campus gets set for a Turning Point USA event on Tuesday.

Barricades are ready to be deployed along with metal detectors that everyone who attends will have to go through upon entering Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. In the shadow of the Charlie Kirk shooting at Utah Valley University, students in Logan didn't seem to share any security concerns.

“I’m not really concerned about anything. I mean, Utah State is a super cool school, and everyone here is super nice and friendly," said student Kate Godfrey. "The event is going to be later in the day, so I don’t think it will affect too much with classes and transport and whatnot.”

“It is a little concerning because you never know what’s gonna happen, but hopefully security measures are in place and everybody is safe,” added student Ashley Johnson.

Criminal justice major Brinn Ross expressed confidence in the Utah State Public Safety Department.

“Especially because of the circumstance that happened at UVU, people are going to be, everyone is going to be a lot more cautious," she said. "Law enforcement is going to be a lot more cautious, and they are going to take the proper precautions.”

The stop on the American Comeback tour will feature several speakers, including Gov. Spencer Cox and conservative commentator Alex Clark. It's the first campus event since Kirk was shot on Sept. 10, sending thousands of Utah Valley students scurrying for safety.

“I don’t feel like I’m too worried about security," said Utah State student Ryan Johnson. "I don’t know if I’m just not fully aware of what is going on, but I feel really safe and I don’t feel too worried about things.”

Anyone planning to bring a firearm to the event must follow Utah law and have a concealed carry permit. Backpacks and bags larger than 6 1/2“ x 4 1/2“ are not allowed, and people should expect that all small purses will be searched.

In addition, no outside signs will be allowed, and there will be no reentry once people are inside the arena.