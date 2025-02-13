Utah's Hogle Zoo announces birth of giraffe calf

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Hogle Zoo has announced the birth of a male giraffe calf. According to the zoo, the calf was born on Friday, February 7 at 8:45 p.m. to mom Stephanie and dad Ja. The calf weighed 169 pounds at birth and stood 6 feet and 2 inches tall.

The zoo says that the calf was born naturally inside of the African Savanna barn and was observed by their team through surveillance cameras. The zoo did prepare a soft landing area for the calf as they typically see a 6-foot drop at birth.

Zoo officials say that calf is strong, brave, and curious, exploring new spaces and approaching keepers for his first health checkup.

This calf is the second for Stephanie. She previously gave birth to a female, Reyna, in 2022. This is also Ja's first calf since he was transferred from Memphis Zoo on a breeding recommendation in 2022.

If you are going to Utah's Hogle Zoo, don't expect to see the new calf just yet. Currently the zoo is keeping Stephanie and the calf in a quiet and comfortable environment to bond and adjust. The giraffe herd at the zoo also stays indoors during cooler months when temperatures dip below 50 degrees.

However, as temperatures allow, the herd will have access to their winter yard behind The Eccles Express Train Station.