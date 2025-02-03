Valentine's museum in Salt Lake helps visitors celebrate love regardless of relationship status

SALT LAKE CITY — If you're looking for a way to celebrate the Valentine's season, there's a pop-up museum in Salt Lake City you might want to check out.

The Valentine's Museum is a 2-week pop-up with interactive exhibits exploring all things St. Valentine.

"I just loved Valentine's Day and wanted to share that love with everybody, just make it more accessible to everyone," said Nicole Utley, the founder of the Valentine's Museum.

Utley started the museum four years ago. She's single right now, but she says that regardless of her relationship status, she believes there is love all around the holiday.

"I treat it almost like Thanksgiving where I take time to think about everyone in my life that I love and that loves me and how much love is available to me, and that's changed my perspective a ton," she said.

The Valentine's Museum has new creative exhibits and ideas each year. This year, one of the highlights is the Chemistry Lab where you can find a love doctor who mixes potions and chemicals to help people find love.

"Just light a flame and just use fire to attract someone to love," Lilly Moore said.

The museum is put together every year by a group of creative volunteers. Chief operating officer Jared Sampson said the museum almost didn't happen this year, but at the last minute, they were able to make it work.

"As the first guests are coming through the door opening night, half the museum is built, the other half is not fully built and I'm running through saying, 'Hey, people are here, get it cleaned up,'" Sampson said.

All the stress is worth it though, when Utley, Sampson, and many other volunteers get to watch people experiencing Valentine's differently.

"To help people find love is great but to help people who maybe didn't find romantic love but they found a connection to the holiday is just so beautiful and satisfying," Sampson said.

"I think it can feel very centered on only people in romantic relationships, or even if you are in a relationship, you have to get each other the right things, or it can become very commercial," Utley said. "My message would be to look a little further and expand your idea of Valentine's Day."

The Valentine's Museum is located at 1388 S. 300 West, Suite 600. It's open until Feb. 15. To buy tickets or learn more, you can go here.