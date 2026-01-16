Vehicle strikes, critically injures one person near high school in Sandy while in crosswalk

SANDY, Utah — One person is critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk near Alta High School in Sandy Thursday evening.

The individual, a 40-year-old man, was crossing the street in the crosswalk near 11000 South and 1000 East when he was struck by a vehicle at about 7:00 p.m.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

