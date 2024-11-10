Veteran appreciation: Interacting with community at Layton mall

LAYTON, Utah — Military and U.S. Air Force members shook hands and showed off some equipment and replicas during a veterans appreciation event Saturday afternoon at Layton Hills Mall.

“I’m one of those people that gets choked up when they hear the national anthem,” said Helen Langan, a spokesperson for Layton Hills Mall. “It’s very moving to me to think about the sacrifice that our men and women in uniform make for us every day.”

Jaquilynn Mathis, a technical sergeant at Hill Air Force Base, grew up an "Army brat." The need to serve our country is in her blood.

“Being a part of the military is in my blood. Yes, I joined because of my dad but I also joined because I wanted to serve. I am very proud of this country,” she said.

Mathis was one of many military or U.S. Air Force members shaking hands and showing off a few neat things they use to serve our country including a smaller version of a F-16 Thunderbird jet, a robot dog, and a side-by-side military vehicle wrapped to replicate an A-10 Warthog attack aircraft.

Layton resident Devin Bigelow loved seeing his 5-year-old son Payson play with the aircraft on display. But what he loves more is knowing his son is growing up safely in our country, he said.

“The fact that we have military power that’s able to keep us secure and free means that I don’t have to worry so much about my son,” Bigelow said. “It’s one less worry we have to have in this world.”