Lack of snow crushing Utah businesses that depend on it

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A local shop off US 89 holds the stories of many, many Utah winters. Since 1987, Robbie Paul and his family have known the ebbs and flows of the seasons better than anyone.

“My family’s been doing this stuff since we were tiny little kids and it’s been good for us,” said Paul.

December hasn’t brought much in terms of snow this season, and with a quick look at the inventory at Paul's Sales and Service in North Salt Lake, it hasn’t brought much business either.

“It’s feast or famine, you know," Paul said/ "If it’s not snowing, you’re not doing anything. People don’t want their snowblowers fixed, you’re not selling the new stuff that you’ve got.”

Paul shared that in a busy season, he'll sell everything in his warehouse and will have to reorder once or twice to keep up supplies.

This season?

“I’d be happy to sell what I’ve got," he shared.

While it may be slow inside Paul's shop, local landscaping businesses in northern Utah are also waiting for the snow to fall.

“The heaviest snow months for us are January and February. That’s where we spend probably two-thirds of our time doing snow removal, and then the rest of the time we’re trying to get work doing other things," explained Swiscape owner Paiten Sims.

Sims and his crew are winterizing some homes because he says he’s learned from experience how to outsmart Mother Nature.

“Because of how we’ve set things up, I have a specific amount of money set aside for those months in case it doesn’t snow, or we don’t have a lot of work," he said.

Both Paul and Sims are hoping it’s just a matter of time before the holidays bring them their beloved gift of snow.

“We invest in a lot of this stuff to have this available for people when they need it," said Paul. "Because when they need it, they need it ... I’m just hoping that it snows. Let it snow.”