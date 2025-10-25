Veterans reflect on what the USS Utah meant to them on eve of christening 

SALT LAKE CITY — Below the waters of Ford Island lies the rusty medal from a shipwreck, and while some shipwrecks are forgotten, this one holds key memories.

“I was just a kid, on my own,” said Utah veteran Ray Gibbons.

While some considered it a historical landmark, Gibbons considered it a friend.

“Being so far from home, it was hard for me to see it, knowing what had happened,” he said through tears.

The USS Utah was a battleship that sank at Pearl Harbor, and years later, Gibbons could see it from his window while he served in the Navy.

“The Vietnam War was going on. I didn't know whether or not I'd be over there or not at that point, but it was scary, but it brought me home to Utah,” he said.

Tim Martin, a Utah veteran who operated submarines during his time in the Navy, said there was not much to honor the ship during the time he served.

“When I was on Ford Island, there was nothing. There was just a rusting hulk, and I didn't have the connection... I was worried about other things. I was worried about my family and being in the Navy,” Martin said.

Now, a new submarine honoring the original USS Utah is set to be christened to help serve in the U.S. Navy.

“To have these young men go in harm's way to maintain the safety and security that we enjoy so much in America is just an amazing thing, and for us to be part of that, to be able to say to them, thank you,” Martin said.

“To have a ship that was named after Utah, and the men that served on that and those that died in battle, the kids nowadays, I don't think really understand the dedication,” Gibbons said.

It took nearly ten years to get to the point of christening the new vessel, and for crew member Adrian Schalk who serves as the reactor control assistant, it’s a vessel that holds a much deeper meaning.

“The way that we name submarines, that's a very, very cool link that we have to kind of historical ties that we get. It's awesome to carry a name of a boat that has weight of all those that were sacrificed in the past,” he said.

Many Utah officials believe it’s a full circle moment for the state.

“Next year we celebrate our nation's 250th birthday, and how incredible in year 249 that the USS Utah will now become an important part of our nation's military defense, just like it was prior to World War Two,” said Mike Mower, senior advisor for Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

While some may get distracted by the shininess of a newly operated submarine, Gibbons will always remember that rusty medal.

“Don't forget the original, and the lives that were lost there. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn't be getting the new one,” Gibbons said.

The rusty medal that reminds him of his own story.

“I'm proud to have served. Wouldn't trade it for anything, I’m proud of being a veteran, if they called me back up, I'd go again today,” Gibbons said.

A remote watch party will take place at the Utah State Capitol Presentation Room, located just inside the East entrance beginning at 7:30 a.m.

To access the livestream, visit their website here.