Vice President JD Vance to visit Utah following Kirk shooting

OREM, Utah — Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit northern Utah on Thursday after the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Vance's arrival time and schedule upon landing in Utah is not known, but it is expected that the vice president will visit Utah Valley University, where Wednesday's shooting occurred.

Following the shooting, Vance wrote a lengthy social media post, calling him a "true friend," A "good man," and sharing how the two met through a DM on the platform that was then called Twitter.

A while ago, probably in 2017, I appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox show to talk about God knows what. Afterwards a name I barely knew sent me a DM on twitter and told me I did a great job. It was Charlie Kirk, and that moment of kindness began a friendship that lasted until today.… — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 11, 2025

"Charlie had an uncanny ability to know when to push the envelope and when to be more conventional," Vance wrote. "I've seen people attack him for years for being wrong on this or that issue publicly, never realizing that privately he was working to broaden the scope of acceptable debate."

The vice president ended his post by saying that "so much of the success" of the current Trump administration "traces directly" to Kirk.

"You ran a good race, my friend," the vice president concluded. "We've got it from here."