Victim's family expresses frustration after man arrested in deadly road rage shooting granted bail

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A 62-year-old man arrested in connection to the shooting death of Patrick Hayes at the entrance of Jordanelle State Park in September appeared in court on Friday.

Greg Kyle DeBoer was arrested earlier this week for obstruction of justice for allegedly trying to hide the gun used in the shooting. DeBoer is facing a second-degree felony charge.

Appearing virtually from the Wasatch County Jail, DeBoer was granted $20,000 cash bail by Fourth District Court Judge Jennifer Mabey.

The judge also said that DeBoer must have an ankle monitored installed before he leaves jail to make sure DeBoer remains within the state of Utah.

DeBoer's attorney, Andrew Deesing, argued that DeBoer wasn't a flight risk, pointing to the months-long investigation, in which DeBoer didn't flee.

Deesing also said that DeBoer had no previous criminal history.

Inside the courthouse at the time of the hearing on Friday were nearly two dozen family members and friends of Hayes. That included his fiancée, Sue Ann Kern.

"We've got some amazing friends in this community that loved Patrick," said Kern. "Everybody loved Patrick, everybody loved him."

Kern and those who turned out got emotional after the decision to grant DeBoer bail was made by the judge.

"The place where he was shot, I see it as clear as day, and every time I drive out of my neighborhood, I drive right past the spot," said Kern.

A probable cause statement says that on September 25 at around 11 p.m., Hayes was shot at the Ross Creek entrance of the state park.

Camera footage from a gatehouse of the park showed a Jeep Gladiator pulling up behind Hayes, as Hayes exited his own vehicle.

Hayes was standing near the passenger side door of the Jeep Gladiator when he was shot and killed.

Documents go on to say tracking data was obtained through a search warrant from cell towers to connect a 2020 Jeep Gladiator register to Greg K. DeBoer connected to the tower nearest to the gatehouse.

In November, the probable cause statement says, DeBoer admitted to shooting Hayes in the incident, but says he acted in self-defense. DeBoer also told investigators that he had buried the gun near his home following the shooting.

For Kern and the Hayes family, they say Hayes death is one still being felt by many in the community.

"I want to express gratitude to the community for all of their support and love, but I want them to continue to keep this front and center," said Kern.

On Friday, the judge also granted the prosecutions request for a no-contact order for an unidentified witness in this case, as well as five direct family members of Hayes.

DeBoer is set to make his next appearance in court on Wednesday, January 22.