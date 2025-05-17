Vintage comics stolen from West Valley comic store

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A pair of extremely valuable vintage comics were stolen from a West Valley City comic book store Thursday.

The comics were stolen from The Nerd Store, located at Valley Fair Mall, at 3601 South 2700 West. The two issues were graded issues of "Amazing Fantasy #15," which marks the debut of Spider-Man, and "The Avengers #1," which were in 1962 and 1963 respectively.

While it's not known exactly how much the comics were being sold for, but recent pricing data from would put the combined value within the range of nearly $60,000.

According to a Facebook post from The Nerd Store, a $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the recovery the comics or the arrest of the suspect responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to call West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000.