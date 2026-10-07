Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show announces new dates after war postponement

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — After this year's event was canceled after the start of the Iran War, Hill Air Force Base has announced new dates for the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show.

The base announced the rescheduled show will be held May 1-2, 2027. After the air show was postponed earlier this year, the base had originally said the event would take place in June 2027.

At a briefing Monday, the Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce learned that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be performing when the show takes off next year.

Held every other year, the air show draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Davis County base who enjoy watching the Air Force Thunderbirds perform, as well as other acts.

Warriors Over the Wasatch was called off due to the Middle East conflict, just after two shows in California were canceled.

According to Utah Air Show Foundation executive director KevinIreland, the entire show weekend generates $30 million for local businesses as visitors show up and need places to stay and eat.