Wasatch County Sheriff, victims family asking for public's help in road rage shooting death investigation

HIDEOUT, Utah — It has been two weeks since 61-year-old Patrick Hayes was shot and killed during a road rage incident in Wasatch County.

On Thursday, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office and the Hayes family asked for the public's help in finding the person or people responsible for Hayes death.

Sheriff Jared Rigby with the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office spoke to the media near the Ross Creek Day Use area at Jordanelle State Park, where Hayes body was found on September 26th.

"On Wednesday, September 25th, it was about 11:15 p.m. Pat Hayes was killed here, as part of what appears to be a road rage incident," said Sheriff Rigby.

Hayes' body would be found 12 hours later.

The Sheriff gave a detailed timeline of events from the night of September 25th.

He says Hayes left his son, Christian, house around 10:30 pm. License plate recordings and cell phone data traced Hayes Volkswagon through Midvale, on to I-215 east and eventually I-80 over the course of nearly 30 minutes.

The sheriff noted that as Hayes car approached Kimball Junction just before 11 p.m., the vehicle was traveling at highway speed., going 400 yards in about 12 seconds.

"Pat drives under the I-80, Kimball's Junction overpass and when he goes on for the 400 yards to the west of the overpass, it takes him a minute and about 33 seconds, so compared to the 12 seconds to go the same distance just before," said Sheriff Rigby.

Sheriff Rigby noted that information was obtained through cell phone data.

The sheriff is hopeful someone may have dashcam or vehicle camera recordings from that area on the night of the 25th.

"Especially having to do with dash cam or other vehicle video cam that you have on that I-80, Parleys and Kimball's junction area, people might not even be aware that there could be something there that's helpful," said Sheriff Rigby.

Sheriff Rigby says Hayes was attempting to make it to his home in the area of SR-248. He says Hayes made a sharp right turn on Shoreline Drive, which is something the sheriff says Hayes would normally do.

However, the sheriff says, Hayed turned down the road to the Ross Creek Day Use Area. He says the video shows him pulling up near the gatehouse, as well as the suspect's vehicle. The sheriff says Hayes can be seen getting out of his car.

Sheriff Rigby says footage shows words were exchanged between Hayes and someone inside that vehicle, before a single gunshot is heard around 11:15 p.m.

The sheriff says the video hasn't been helpful in identifying a license plate, color or how many people were in the suspect vehicle.

Hayes fiancée, Sue Ann Kern, says she is devastated and numb about what has taken place.

"This has put a huge hole in our family and our community, Patrick was loved by so many, so many people, so many people have had wonderful things to say about him and he's, he's going to be missed so much by so many people," said Kern.

Kern was surrounded by several of Hayes family members, including his son, Christian.

"Obviously we are all incredibly hurt, incredibly angry, there is a coward out there that committed an unforgiveable act," Christian said.

Sheriff Rigby says they are looking for a Jeep Gladiator in this case. He said the vehicle could have damage to the front end, to the bumper area. However with it being two weeks since Hayes was killed, he said repairs or alterations could've been make that that vehicle.

Anyone with any information or video of the vehicles involved in this incident are asked to contact the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office at 435-654-1411.