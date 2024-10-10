Watch your pets! Spanish Fork Police warn of mountain lion sighting

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Spanish Fork Police are warning the community following a mountain lion being seen near homes in the area.

According to officials, on Thursday morning at around 6:30 a.m. the mountain lion was spotted in the area of 3600 East and 1180 South in Spanish Fork.

Police are working with the Division of Wildlife Resources to locate the animal. The public is urged to use caution when out and about and watch pets and children closely.

Anyone who believes they may know where the animal is can call Spanish Fork Police at 801-804-4700.