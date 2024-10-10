Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Watch your pets! Spanish Fork Police warn of mountain lion sighting

462510775_956235216548646_3223175252221003953_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Spanish Fork Police are warning the community following a mountain lion being seen near homes in the area.

According to officials, on Thursday morning at around 6:30 a.m. the mountain lion was spotted in the area of 3600 East and 1180 South in Spanish Fork.

Police are working with the Division of Wildlife Resources to locate the animal. The public is urged to use caution when out and about and watch pets and children closely.

Anyone who believes they may know where the animal is can call Spanish Fork Police at 801-804-4700.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere