Ways Utahns can limit & avoid pollution as inversion settles in valleys

SALT LAKE CITY — People who live in the valleys of Utah may have noticed a lid of pollution in the sky on Monday.

"Holy cow, you couldn't see any of the mountains from anywhere," said Kalli Kronmiller, a Salt Lake City resident.

Residents noticed a hazy sky.

"Is it just going to be like this like now? Are we just going to be like breathing this gunk in the air?" said Kronmiller. "I was definitely disappointed."

Kerry Kelly with TELLUS Networked Sensor Solutions, and an associate professor at the University of Utah, explains what an inversion is.

"At this time of year, cold air settles into our valley and then warm air, high-pressure, moves over that," Kelly said. "It acts like a lid, and that keeps all the pollution that we emit, trapped."

To prevent the bad air from becoming even worse, she advises Utahns to reduce emissions as much as possible, follow burn bans, avoid lighting candles or incense at home, and consider a filter.

"They're not that expensive — you can even build your own for about 50 bucks with a HEPA filter and a fan. Certainly avoid indoor cigarette smoking, tobacco smoking," said Kelly.

She says it's important to implement changes for health reasons.

"Limit that exposure," Kelly said. "Particulate matter pollution is one of the key drivers of adverse health effects."

There are some things you can hold off on to avoid more pollution.

"Vacuuming or dusting, because that produces particulate matter pollution. So if you're somebody who doesn't like to clean, now is a good time to use that as an excuse," said Kelly.

As for pets, the Best Friends National Shelter Team suggests owners monitor the air-quality warning levels.

"We are in the yellow range, which is moderate air quality — outdoor activities should be limited to about two hours a day," said Dr. Colleen Guilfoyle with the Best Friends National Shelter Medicine Team. "And then above that, one hour or less, and in the red category, we should really be keeping our pets and doors as much as we possibly can."

Pet owners could see symptoms in their animals from the sitting pollution.

"Coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and nasal discharge," said Guilfoyle.

On days when air quality is high risk, it's suggested you and your pets exercise inside.

"Keep an eye on the air quality, especially if you were sensitive individual, like if you have asthma or you're older, that's another thing that you should be doing," said Kelly.