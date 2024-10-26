'We just want people to remember' Highway 106 to be renamed after Borgstrom Brothers

TREMONTON, Utah — Friday afternoon state and local leaders met in Tremonton to announce the hope for a legislative bill to go through the upcoming session to rename Highway 106 to the "Borgstrom Brothers Memorial Highway."

"That our freedoms are not free," said Brad Hansen, Grandson of Boyd Borgstrom.

State and local leaders are hopeful that people will remember this family's legacy. "Five brothers went to war and four of them died like in a six-month period of time all over the world. It’s pretty incredible that it’s not more well known,” said Hansen.

In a press release the state said no other family in the nation sacrificed more for the allied cause than the Borgstrom Brothers. "Thank you to the Borgstrom brothers for making this country the best place on earth," said Gov. Spencer Cox.

The family shared that it's very special. "It’s sad, but its, it’s an honor,” said Normajean Hansen-Borgstrom, Daughter of Boyd Borgstrom.

Governor Cox, along with other passionate leaders, shared that this family must be remembered. “I want everybody who drives on that highway ever. Who lives here who doesn’t live here to see those signs, and google who are the Borgstrom brothers? Who’s the Borgstrom family?” said Cox.

Asking that people get to know their deeply patriotic story. "The Borgstrom's are the only four gold star family in this country, and I don’t think very many people even know who they are,” said Hansen.

Normajean thinks her dad, Boyd Borgstrom would be grateful for the renaming of the highway.

“He would just be thrilled, beyond belief and that this whole community would remember them for all these years and I’m sure they’re here today,” said Borgstrom.

Commemorating the Borgstrom family and their patriotic story that lives on. "Oh I don’t even thing we can explain how special it is, we just want people to remember, remember, remember,” said Borgstrom.