Weber County Sheriff's Office K-9 passes away at just 2 years old

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A police K-9 for the Weber County Sheriff's Department died unexpectedly Saturday.

The sheriff's office announced the passing of K-9 "Nova," saying she was just under two years old and joined the team last November.

They said Nova died from "an unexpected medical condition," but the exact condition was not specified.

Nova was being trained in narcotics detection alongside Deputy Nielsen, her handler. The sheriff's office said she "showed tremendous promise."

"Nova was more than just a partner in service—she was a beloved member of Deputy Nielsen’s family, where she was deeply cherished and undoubtedly spoiled with love and care," the announcement read. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to Deputy Nielsen, his family, and all of Nova’s extended work family at WCSO. Thank you for your service, Nova. You will forever remain part of our family and will never be forgotten."