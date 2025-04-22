Weber State latest school to announce mandated program cuts

OGDEN, Utah — Weber State University is the latest Utah school to announce the academic programs on campus that will be eliminated due to higher education budget cuts mandated in the recent legislative session.

The announcement comes days after Utah State University shared the programs it would be cutting.

A committee made up of Weber State officials was tasked with coming up the list of programs to eliminate, using criteria such as future demand, enrollment, and percentage of graduating students, as well as cost per student. In its presentation, the school said it took a student-centered approach for the cuts in hopes of increasing enrollment and retention.

The cuts directed by the legislature aim to reduce redundancy among state universities and colleges. Programs cut at each university will have three years to "teach out" so that students currently enrolled can complete their degrees.

Below are the program cuts announced by Weber State University :

MAJORS



Applied Environmental Geosciences

Applied Physics (BS)

Art Education

Computer Science Teaching

Construction Management (BS) Facilities Management Emphasis

Electronic Engineering Technology

English (BA) Professional & Technical Writing Emphasis

French for the Professions (BA)

French Translation in Business & Industry

Geography (BA)

German (BA)

German for the Professions (BA)

Mathematics (combine with Applied Mathematics)

MSRT (Respiratory Therapy Master’s Program)

Physical Education (non teaching major)

Physical Science (AAS)

Workplace Communication & Writing (AA & AS)

CERTIFICATES

Biotechnician

Ethics

Facilities Management

Field Botany

Forensic Science Fundamentals

Jazz Studies

Music Entrepreneurship

MINORS

Ethnic Studies

French for the Professions

German for the Professions

Linguistics

Public Administration

Queer Studies

Spanish for the Professions

Women & Gender Studies

In addition to the program cuts announced by Weber State, the school said the following majors and departments will be consolidated: