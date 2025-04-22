Weber State latest school to announce mandated program cuts

OGDEN, Utah — Weber State University is the latest Utah school to announce the academic programs on campus that will be eliminated due to higher education budget cuts mandated in the recent legislative session.
The announcement comes days after Utah State University shared the programs it would be cutting.
A committee made up of Weber State officials was tasked with coming up the list of programs to eliminate, using criteria such as future demand, enrollment, and percentage of graduating students, as well as cost per student. In its presentation, the school said it took a student-centered approach for the cuts in hopes of increasing enrollment and retention.
The cuts directed by the legislature aim to reduce redundancy among state universities and colleges. Programs cut at each university will have three years to "teach out" so that students currently enrolled can complete their degrees.
Below are the program cuts announced by Weber State University:
MAJORS
- Applied Environmental Geosciences
- Applied Physics (BS)
- Art Education
- Computer Science Teaching
- Construction Management (BS) Facilities Management Emphasis
- Electronic Engineering Technology
- English (BA) Professional & Technical Writing Emphasis
- French for the Professions (BA)
- French Translation in Business & Industry
- Geography (BA)
- German (BA)
- German for the Professions (BA)
- Mathematics (combine with Applied Mathematics)
- MSRT (Respiratory Therapy Master’s Program)
- Physical Education (non teaching major)
- Physical Science (AAS)
- Workplace Communication & Writing (AA & AS)
CERTIFICATES
- Biotechnician
- Ethics
- Facilities Management
- Field Botany
- Forensic Science Fundamentals
- Jazz Studies
- Music Entrepreneurship
MINORS
- Ethnic Studies
- French for the Professions
- German for the Professions
- Linguistics
- Public Administration
- Queer Studies
- Spanish for the Professions
- Women & Gender Studies
In addition to the program cuts announced by Weber State, the school said the following majors and departments will be consolidated:
- Combine Dance and Theatre into one program instead of two separate programs
- Combine emphases in Bachelor of Music to create a Bachelor of Music Pedagogy and Performance
- Reduce Geography from seven tracks to four
- Consolidate six economics majors into four
- Create a combined Department of Anthropology, Geography, and Sociology
- Combined the Elementary Education & Special Education Programs
- Transition the Manufacturing Systems
- Engineering program (MSE) to Mechanical or Manufacturing program
- Reduce emphases in Communications