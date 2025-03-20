West High School selects interim principal for full-time role

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District announced Thursday that they have selected Wayne Culley as the new principal of West High School. Culley has been serving as the school's interim principal since mid-January when the former principal stepped away from the role due to "pressing family obligations."

“I am honored and excited to continue serving the incredible West High community,” Culley said. “West is a place where every student belongs, where voices matter, and where dreams are supported. My goal is to foster an environment where students feel safe, valued, and inspired to reach their full potential.”

Wayne Culley has been part of the school's administrative team for two years before serving as interim principal. He will officially start as principal on July 1.

Salt Lake City School District Superintendent Elizabeth Grant expressed support for the new administrator saying, "Wayne Culley has shown exceptional dedication to West High, and I know he is ready to guide West into the future. I have great confidence that he will continue to make a positive impact on students, staff, and families.”

Culley began teaching in the Weber School District as a junior high science teacher and has been in education for 20 years. He previously served 3 years as principal of Bonneville Elementary and as assistant principal at Meadowlark Elementary.

West High School's leadership change was a sore spot for some in the community who were upset with the decision for the school's former principal, Jared Wright, to step down. Over one hundred students held a walkout to support the former administrator.

But one week after the walkout Wright would post to social media explaining his resignation was due to, "pressing family obligations," although he did not specify what those were.

In his post, Wright, who attended the school as a student, said that he looked forward to "seeking other opportunities in the field of education when the time is right."