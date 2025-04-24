West Jordan officers helped save woman from man charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Two West Jordan police officers were able to help save a woman after she made a 911 call and hung up.

Officers called the number back, and even though a man picked up and said everything was fine, they heard the woman screaming in the back and were able to apprehend the suspect.

"Thankfully we got there at the right time,” said Officer Edgar Breton. “I think that we saved a life that day."

On April 11, he and Officer Ramon Ramirez got the case from Salt Lake City police dispatch, since the call was coming from a West Jordan address. The officers said the dispatcher informed them there was a history of criminal behavior related to the number the call came from.

Officer Breton called back to make sure everything was okay.

"I was able to call him, he answered," he said.

The suspect told them they were at the Hampton Inn in West Jordan, down to the room number.

"Upon knocking on the door, we heard the female screaming for help again, and the suspect came out, opened the door, and then he was put in handcuffs at that point, which is when we observed on the bed was the victim who was severely beaten at that point,” recalled Officer Ramirez.

On Friday, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office charged the suspect, Ryan Wayne Murray with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault and multiple other felony charges.

"The diligence of this police officer checking back on this apparent 911 hang-up helped save this victim-survivor from a very dangerous situation. She has a long road to recovery after having to undergo surgery for some of her injuries," said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill in a statement announcing the charges had been filed.

Charging documents say the woman told police that when she went to the hotel room, Murray, her ex-boyfriend, had called her to, he blocked the door when she tried to leave and then allegedly physically and sexually assaulted her. Documents also showed that Murray “had several prior arrests for domestic violence against the same victim.”

"I actually joined this job to make a difference,” said Officer Ramirez. “And apparently, this is making a difference."