West Valley man arrested after hitting vehicle with baseball bat in Salt Lake City road-rage incident.

SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man was booked into jail after he hit another driver's vehicle with a baseball bat in what police say was a road-rage incident Thursday evening.

Nicholas Treadwell, 42, was arrested Thursday for Aggravated Assault and Operating a Vehicle without Insurance. Arresting documents say incident began around 7:00 p.m. when officers were dispatched to 700 North Redwood Road, where they found both Treadwell and the victim.

The victim explained to officers that Treadwell had been tailgating her as they drove through heavy traffic caused by construction. He had allegedly been aggressively attempting to pass her as they were driving through a construction zone. She went on to say that he followed her from I-215 to I-80 until they came to a stop at the intersection of Redwood Road, where she stoppped at a red light.

It was then, she said, that Treadwell got out of his car, walked up to the driver side window and struck it with a red baseball bat in an attempt to break the glass. She recorded the encounter on her cell phone, handing off the footage to the officers.

Officers saw the vehicle Treadwell had been driving, which had distinct damage to the hood. They later tracked the vehicle to his home in West Valley City, taking him into custody. Post-Miranda, Treadwell admitted to striking the victim's vehicle. Officers also found the baseball bat shown in the cell phone video in his car.

Treadwell's bail was set at $1,000 at the time of his booking. It is not known at time of reporting whether or not he has posted bail.