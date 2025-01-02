West Valley Police shoot suspect accused of killing his parents

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley City Police Department says one of their officers was involved in a deadly shooting of a suspect believed to have killed his parents. The names of the deceased have not been released.

According to the police department, on Wednesday at 5:12 p.m., they were called to a home in the 3300 block of Enterado Avenue.

When officers responded and entered the home they found the bodies of an adult man and woman who lived at the residence. Officers also found the adult son of the deceased couple who also lived at the home.

Police say that the man is suspected of killing his parents but they did not say what led them to that conclusion.

During the officers' encounter with the suspect, they say that an officer fired at the suspect killing him.

The Salt Lake County Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol team is now handling the investigation into the deaths. The team is being led by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials and will update this article when we learn more.