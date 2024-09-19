What are those booms heard across Salt Lake Valley?

SALT LAKE CITY — A series of loud booms caused alarm across much of the Salt Lake Valley on Thursday, with many concerned about what was causing the noise.

Although scary, officials at the Tooele Army Depot said they were simply conducting detonation operations to dispose of expired military munitions in the Rush Valley in Tooele County.

Loud boom can be heard in video below (Allison Croghan):

Audio of Loud Boom

About 14 of the detonations were conducted Thursday, which are permitted from April to October each year, weather permitting. The clear weather most likely allowed the sound to travel further than it normally does.

Spencer Joseph shares more below on loud explosions heard across Salt Lake Valley:

Spencer Joseph on Loud Booms in Salt Lake Valley

Just after noon, the detonations were heard by many people who were concerned about their safety. The Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center said it had received 431 total calls about the noise, with 271 received through 9-1-1 within a 20-minute timeframe.

Officials assured the public that there is no risk to anyone.