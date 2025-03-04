What do Salt Lake City residents want to see from their new police chief?

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is getting new leadership, and with that comes a new perspective.

FOX 13 News spoke to people in the community about what they hope to see change in the future with Brian Redd replacing Mike Brown as the new chief in charge.

Salt Lake City resident Gloria West and her husband have lived here in the area for about six years and have really enjoyed the people and city itself. With a new police chief on the horizon, the West’s are looking forward to the possibility of change.

“I’m grateful for leaders because a lot of us don’t want to,” West said. “It’s hard, you get a lot of criticism, you get a lot of different ideas, and you must come down on something. I really am grateful for people that are trying to lead and help.”

We asked people to step into the shoes of Redd and share their top priorities.

“Top priorities: making schools and public spaces safe for everyone,” Bo Snyder said. “I think that’s obviously number one.”

Former chief explains what it takes to lead SLCPD:

Former chief explains what it takes to lead SLCPD

Snyder works in security and while he would like to see more police presence in public spaces, he tends to feel safe when walking and exploring the city.

Another Salt Lake City resident, Jamilyn Morris, wants to make sure everyone is on the same page.

“I would want my top priority to be that my police force was listened to and that I was understanding their concerns of what they’re seeing in the community,” she shared.

Morris's friend, Ariel Hauvner, said education and deescalation as a first response is another important aspect.

Full announcement of Redd's nomination to become SLC police chief:

FULL VIDEO: Brian Redd nominated by mayor to be new SLC police chief

Many of those walking in Liberty Park on Tuesday admitted they feel safe in the city. Whether residents have lived in the area for a few months or a few decades, FOX 13 News listened to the concerns about local issues like homelessness.

“Do something to help the homeless population. It’s a real problem,” Jacque Smithe said. “I don’t know if the police chief can coordinate somehow with other resources to deal with this issue. I know they have a community response program, which is great, but maybe that can be more of a response.”

Hauvner said the job is to serve the public, so Redd should keep the public in mind.

“Listen to the public and have safe spaces where the public can be heard,” she explained. “To be able to attend a town hall safely and share what is important to you and know that is going to get back and be taken seriously.”

Many believe a fresh perspective from a new chief can have a positive impact on their community.

“The good news about it is that they’re usually a little more open minded and ready to try different strategies," said West, "so that’s what I would love to see.”