What to expect from $7 million reconstruction project at Bridal Veil Falls

PROVO, Utah — The way people enjoy one of northern Utah's most popular natural attractions is set to change as Bridal Veil Falls will receive a multi-million dollar makeover.

While the actual waterfall will remain untouched, how people view Provo Canyon's manmade wonder will get upgrades that include a new park, picnic and play areas.

The first phase of the $7 million reconstruction project will begin Tuesday and last through July.

According to Utah County officials, the following improvements will be made at Bridal Veil Falls:



New grass park, pavilion, and picnic area across from the falls

Grass play areas and recreational amenities

Rebuilt pedestrian trail, catch basin, spillway, and splash area at the base of the falls

Separate bike and pedestrian paths, including a bike bypass trail and bridges

Upgraded hiking trail to the base of the falls

Improved roadway, expanded parking, and riverbank enhancements

Utah County Renderings show planned additions at Bridal Veil Falls

“These improvements will elevate the visitor experience through upgraded amenities and infrastructure, all while maintaining the scenic charm that makes Bridal Veil Falls a beloved destination,” said Utah County Commission Chair Brandon Gordon in a statement.

During Phase I, the falls' lower parking lot will be closed, and bridges to the falls trail will also be shut down.

Utah County Renderings of planned improvements at Bridal Veil Falls

Phase II of the project will get underway in July 2026 and will see the trail at the base of the falls being closed, with bike traffic rerouted across the river. Access to the lower falls and trail will also be limited during the phase until its completion in Oct. 2026.