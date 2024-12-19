What you need to know as final Bangerter intersection closure set to begin

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Drivers should be aware of a potential traffic mess as yet another months-long closure is set to begin at a Bangerter Highway intersection this weekend.

Friday night, the Utah Department of Transportation will close off east-west travel at 9800 South and Bangerter in another step to turn the intersection into an interchange.

The travel shutdown may not only cause headaches for drivers, but a local business owner is worried how it will impact him.

“We got, luckily, most of our clients being able to come through, make it around on the side streets," explained Joseph Orizaba, owner of Fast Times Barber Company in South Jordan.

Despite the concern, Orizaba thinks the construction will be worth the temporary inconvenience.

“We're more worried with the traffic patterns changing so much, but now that it's going to be more consistent, just the flow of traffic, we are more excited to probably get a lot more busier for that,” he believes.

The closure could last for the next year but could benefit commuters in the end.

“That's going to save people time, and it's also going to be safer, because you're not only talking about getting people to where they're going smoother and easier, but when you take out a traffic signal, you're taking out conflict points,” explained UDOTs John Gleason.

This 9800 South intersection is the last to be converted on the Bangerter South project. Once all are done, UDOT will have created 14 interchanges across this highway over the last 13 years.

“We see about 60,000 vehicles every day on Bangerter Highway, and that's only going to continue to grow because we're seeing more and more growth happening here," added Gleason, "and so we want to make sure that we're accommodating and making plans for the future.”

Orizaba hopes drivers will continue to support local businesses like his over the next year., even if it’s a bit inconvenient.

“We've been really thankful because some days it has been backed up," he said, "but everybody's willing to make the route.”