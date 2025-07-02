Where to watch as more Utah cities turn to drone shows for July 4 celebrations

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is doubling the size of its drone show this year as more Utah cities adopt the technology as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fireworks displays.

The city replaced fireworks with drones three years ago, and city officials say residents have embraced the change.

"We can send our ideas to the company hosting the drones… and they can make a happen," explained Jana Cunningham with the Salt Lake City Department of Public Lands.

The shift to drone shows aims to improve sustainability and protect the environment by preventing fires, maintaining air quality and reducing noise pollution.

Salt Lake City's show will feature 300 drones creating images of national monuments in the night sky.

"I think that's one of the great things about drones is the possibilities, really, or just based on your imagination," Cunningham said.

The display begins at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, at Jordan Park, following celebrations and live music that start at 8 p.m.

Other Utah cities hosting drone shows include Millcreek, which will have a display on Independence Eve at dusk. Park City's drone show can be viewed from multiple locations, including Park City Mountain, Park City Golf Course, City Park or lower Main Street.

In Provo, Friday's Stadium of Fire event will incorporate drones as part of its fireworks show.