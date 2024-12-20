Why are giant Santa Claus inflatables taking over this Lehi neighborhood?

LEHI, Utah — One neighborhood in Lehi has proven its love for Santa more than any other neighborhood in Utah. Literally.

Head to the neighborhood behind River Rock Elementary located at 1700 West near 500 North and you’ll find 10-foot blow-up Santas on the front lawns of over 70 houses.

“So we got our Santa this year, and we just got it, said Lehi resident Richard Preswitch. “We got it from Home Depot. “The neighbors just down the road had some Santa and there were three of them, and then all suddenly, there were five and six. And we wanted to buy a Santa last year, but they were all sold out. So we bought our Santas as quickly as we could.”

This Lehi neighborhood has gone viral online for what seems to be a coordinated display.

Lisa Norman, who also has a giant inflatable Santa on her lawn says the enthusiasm to grab one of these coveted Santas was visible in the neighborhood group chat as early as last year.

“It's pretty cute,” Norman said. “I’ll say there were just a few of them last year and then they started creeping around the corner and then it spread.”

The giant inflatable Santas can be seen peering out from every corner of the neighborhood.

Prestwich says the Santas are selling out quickly.

“Buy your Santa Clauses early, otherwise you're not getting them,” Prestwich added.

For these Santa-crazed residents, it’s been a rewarding holiday display.

“I think it's cool that we see more and more people driving through our neighborhood,” Preswitch said. “And they're looking at the Santa Clauses, and you see their kids hanging out the (car) windows.”