Why community leaders hope to reopen The Nettie Gregory Center

SALT LAKE CITY — An effort is underway to bring back a community gathering and fellowship venue. The Nettie Gregory Center first opened in the 1960’s thanks to the efforts of volunteers.

“During segregation she [Nettie Gregory] came to Utah and felt we don’t have a place to fellowship or come together,” said Duane Bourdeaux, who is helping in the effort to renovate and revitalize the space. “Her vision was she wanted all people to be able to do that, but because of segregation at the time, Blacks didn’t have a place to go.”

The center closed in 2004.

As the west side of Salt Lake City continues to grow, Bourdeaux believes the center can once again be a vital asset for people of every race and religion. “We don’t want to turn anyone away. That is the beauty of this center. it will be unique. There won’t be another center like this,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Utah National Register Review Committee voted unanimously to forward the nomination of the Nettie Gregory Center to the keeper of the National Register at the National Park Service. That means this building which is now flanked by new developments will be recognized for its historical significance.

Bourdeaux hopes a new chapter of history can be written once renovations are complete and the center reopens. “It's near and dear to my heart. It's been an underserved community,” he said. “This is part of Utah's history. We don’t like to lose our history.”

More information about the Nettie Gregory Center can be found here.