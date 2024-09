SALT LAKE CITY — Following a fire-caused power outage in Centerville, Utah this morning, you might be seeing some black smoke over Salt Lake City. But officials tell FOX 13 News that there is nothing to worry about.

According to South Davis Metro Fire, the smoke is from the Holly Refining Company conducting a 'flare-off' to relieve pressure following the outage.

While the flames and black smoke might be cause for concern, fire officials say the operation is normal and under control.