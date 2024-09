UINTA-WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST UTAH — The Elizabeth Ridge Fire broke out to 5 acres through heavy timber forests near the Lyman and Fish Lakes Saturday afternoon.

The fire was discovered at 11:34 a.m. and has since grown to 5 acres, located north of North Slope road, west of Lyman, Little Lyman and Fish Lake. It's believed that the fire is moving east.

Ground and air resources are in route to contain the fire.

