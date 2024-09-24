'Wings and Wheels' is where dreams take flight in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The Spanish Fork Municipal Airport is looking forward to its Wings and Wheels event this Saturday as it expects thousands of visitors to join them for day filled with fun.

"[We} have a great airshow with iconic warbirds here we also have a lot of great cars that come out, from supercars to a lot of vintage cars with our car show," said Christian Davis, Spanish Fork Airport Manager.

The all-day event will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and anyone is welcome to purchase tickets and enjoy the show.

"Have the community come out and experience what the aircraft have done and what their histories are, and let them learn about our ancestors that have gone on before us and operated these incredible machines," said Davis.

Airport officials are hoping to inspire those who want to take flight someday.

"Kids these days, kids don't get to see this kind of, what we had, they don't get to see it fly they don't get to see it up close in person events like this really open that up, and it builds a legacy," said Brad Welch, aircraft owner and pilot.

Vintage military vehicles, airplanes, and races will be held throughout the day.

"Beechcraft made over 9,000 of these airplanes currently, that was up to the mid-70s," said Welch. "Currently, there's less than 200 still actively flying,"

It's all about showcasing pieces of history and encouraging young minds to follow their dreams.

"So when we get these airplanes flying, you build dreams in kids and you get them inspired, it's priceless you can't put a price on being able to inspire kids," added Welch.

Kids will have the opportunity to engage in interactive learning. "Come out if you ask me, I'll let you touch the airplane," Welch said. This airplane's been around for 80 years; if I can't damage it, five-year-old kid's not going to damage it and I will inspire the dreams, their dreams as long as I can."