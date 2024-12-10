Woman allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint in Lehi, 2 people arrested

LEHI, Utah — Two men were arrested after they allegedly kidnapped a woman in Lehi and held her at gunpoint as they drove to a different city.

Alan Morales Eduarte, 21, and 22-year-old Jose Manuel Bastidas Gil face several charges including aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

According to court documents, Lehi police were called on December 4 about a theft that had occurred at the Days Inn. That's where the victim told officers that she was picked up by two men she had met through her ex-boyfriend.

The victim stated the men appeared to be under the influence of drugs and had guns they were waving around. Pink pills were also seen in the vehicle by the victim.

The men took the woman's phone from her before pointing a gun at threatening her by saying, "I'm going to kill you." The threats allegedly continued as the pair drove to the victim's Ogden home.

As they traveled near Roy, the victim she spotted an officer driving by and attempted to roll down her window to call out for help but one of the suspects allegedly put the gun near her mouth and threatened her again.

The victim, who was dropped off in Roy without her phone, used a secondary device to locate her phone and share the location with police.

When police arrived at a Motel 6 in Lehi, they spotted the vehicle that the victim had described. Workers at the motel identified the pair from photos and pointed investigators to where they were located.

After obtaining a warrant to get inside the room, officers found Eduarte and Gil had escaped out the third-story window before they were eventually apprehended by officers.