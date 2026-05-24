Woman arrested after assaulting child at Draper waterpark

A Draper woman was arrested Saturday evening after police say she assaulted a child at a water park.

Marjorie Aliprandi, 68, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail for Aggravated Assault and Child Abuse. Arresting documents filed by Draper Police say the incident took place at Cowabunga Bay Water Park at 12047 South State Street, where a child was playing in a lazy river attraction.

The child was standing near a fountain alongside the lazy river and splashed Aliprandi, whereupon she became upset and put both of her hands on the child's neck in an attempt to stop them from spraying her. A strangulation form was filled out, and the child told police they felt pressure from her hands, but did not pass out. Red scratches were also found on the child's neck.

Shortly after the incident, the child exited the pool and told their mother what happened. A lifeguard on duty witnessed the incident and provided details to the responding officer.

After Aliprandi was booked, bail was set for $750.00. At time of reporting, it is not known whether or not bail has been posted.