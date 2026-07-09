"Very large bloom" of harmful algae prompt danger advisory in Box Elder County

MANTUA, Utah — Health officials in Mantua are warning residents and visitors not to get into the water at Mantua Reservoir as a large algae bloom has caused toxins in the water to rise to dangerous levels.

Local health departments issue advisories when waterborne pathogens, like E. Coli, or harmful algal blooms at the water body are dangerous for human health. The warnings come in three different levels: health watch, warning advisory, and danger advisory.

This danger advisory means that the threshold established by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services has been exceeded by the water body.

During this danger advisory:

