Woman riding bicycle critically injured in head-on crash with vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police say a 45-year-old woman is critically injured following a crash Sunday morning.

Officers say that the crash happened around 12:07 a.m. Sunday, near the intersection of 400 West and 800 South. An officer spotted a stopped car on the road with its hazard lights on.

When the officer approached, they saw a 45-year-old woman lying in the road with multiple injuries. First responders took the victim to the hospital with "life-threatening injuries."

The driver of the car involved in the accident is cooperating with the investigation. Investigators say that they believe the woman was riding the bike westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck the car head-on.

Because of the severity of the injuries, the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Team and SLCPD Crime Lab technicians were called in to investigate.

The identity of the woman has not been released.