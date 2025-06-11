Young black bear euthanized after losing 'fear of people,' Utah wildlife officials say

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A black bear was found in Ogden Valley this weekend and met an unfortunate ending.

Mark Hadley with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said they received reports of a black bear in the Nordic Valley area on Friday. Officials went to look for the bear, set traps as well, but they couldn’t find the bear. On Saturday, they got nine calls from people saying they saw that bear in the Ogden Valley area.

"It’s not something you see every day, but it happens,” said Hadley. "If there’s a mountainous area in the state of Utah, there’s a good chance that there’s a black bear somewhere in that area.”

DWR identified the bear as a young, female black bear, who was possibly two years old.

"The bear came up to some glass, the window, and was looking at the people inside, the people were looking back, and were moving around, and the bear just stayed there, pretty much unfazed,” added Hadley.

They found the bear later that evening with the help of a drone from the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

"The bear is still a wild animal,” said Hadley. “Once it starts to lose its fear of people, at that point, it can become very aggressive towards people."

That’s why they unfortunately had to put her down.

"It really hurts that something like this would happen,” said Hadley.

Especially because this was preventable.

"It’s up to us,” said Hadley. “Bears are just doing what they’re going to do because of their habits, but we can make a difference."

Hadley and the DWR want to remind people to keep trash covered and inside, clean camp stoves and grills well, and not leave pet food outside.

"Bears have no problem eating the same types of food that we like, and they have an incredible sense of smell,” explained Hadley.

He hopes humans can be more careful so animals don’t have to pay the price.