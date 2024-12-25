Young skiers have one wish for Christmas... snow!

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Christmas Eve festivities are in full swing in the Utah mountains where up at Snowbird they held the annual Torchlight Parade on Tuesday as young skiers shared their take on Utah's warm winter.

"I wish we could get more snow so we can go more places," said Solei Flickinger.

In the Beehive State, it seems as if White Christmas is more than a song this season, it's become sort of a winter wish.

"I'm hoping for a lot of snow so I can come up here and ski Christmas day," said Nevel Flickinger. "I would ski or snowboard. Have fun with my friends skiing."

The skiers are wishing for a snowstorm and they say the sooner the better.

"...it's not that fun because I can't do snow angels or have snowball fights," explained Rawlin Monell, who lives In Salt Lake City.

People have been waiting for the day when they can play in the snow.

"I'd like this winter more if it had a lot more snow," said James Monell.

The Flickinger and Monell families both live and Salt Lake City and have big plans for when the snow finally sticks.

"I'd be very, very excited. I'd probably skip all my presents to go play in the snow," James said.

Too excited to even check what is underneath the tree! And if there's enough snow?

"Sledding probably, or maybe if we're lucky and we get enough we could probably make inside of the castle's den there," said Rawlin.

The kids are looking forward to when they can come back to Snowbird Resort and experience the fresh snowfall.

"I will be super excited, I will be wanting, I will be really wanting to come up here and see most of the lifts," aid Solei Flickinger.

The children are all asking Santa for more than toys this time around.

"It's been more on the warm side but yeah I'm hoping for a white Christmas," said Rawlin. "I'm really hoping we get a blizzard!"