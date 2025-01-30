Ogden Mustangs to play for something bigger than wins

OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden Mustangs hockey team will hit the ice this weekend for a good cause, and it has nothing to do with their record or place in the standings.

When Shannon Miller's sons were diagnosed with autism, she didn't know what to do.

"You know in your gut something is wrong, but you've never been a mom before or you've never been a mom of a child with special needs before," Miller explained. "You're kind of left in a lurch knowing your child needs help but all you can do is wait and then things get really, really expensive."

Miller says it was hard to find resources in Ogden until she found the Northern Utah Autism Program, which she called life-changing.

"It just gives you peace of mind you're doing everything for your child and then it helps also because it's not putting a huge financial burden on your family," she sai.d

A lack of autism awareness and resources is part of what inspired Mustangs owner, Sean Wilmert, to start the annual Ogden Mustangs Awareness Weekend. He says he saw what his close friend and long-time Washington Capitals player, Olie Kolzig, went through when his son was diagnosed with autism.

"He had a struggle to get resources, it was hard to find, and the awareness for autism wasn't there," Wilmert said.

The Ogden Mustang's Autism Awareness started five years ago, and this year the team will play Friday and Saturday while wearing special autism awareness jerseys. The games will take place at the Ice Sheet in Ogden where there will also be a silent auction with all proceeds going to the Northern Utah Autism Program.

"Having all those people in the building and understanding what we're fighting for and recognizing the cause it's a great event and our guys usually get up for these games," said Mustangs Head Coach, Kenny Orlando.

Hopefully, this weekend will be no different as Miller and her boys will watch with gratitude.

"The fact that the community can help us and support us and kind of lighten that load for us is everything as a mom," Miller said. "I'm very, very grateful."

The Mustangs take on Rock Springs at 7:15 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. CLICK HERE for more information and tickets.